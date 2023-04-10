Gardaí appealing for witnesses after Galway assault

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a man that occurred in the early hours of Friday in Galway city.

Shortly before 1am, a man in his early 20s was seriously assaulted in the Raven’s Terrace area by a group of males.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí in Galway are continuing to investigate the assault and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling around the areas of Bridge Street, Dominick Street and Ravens Terrace between midnight and 1am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the North Western Regional HQ in Galway on 091-538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.