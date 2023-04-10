Gardaí warn of road closures and disruption ahead of Biden visit

Muireann Duffy

US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland will cause road closures and potential disruption in some areas, with a major security operation underway ahead of his four-day stay.

Gardaí issued guidance ahead of Mr Biden’s visit this week, advising that parts of the country will be impacted by related events, particularly Mayo, Louth and Dublin.

Mr Biden will first visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday before travelling to the Republic on Wednesday, when gardaí said his engagements will be concentrated in Co Louth from the late afternoon into the late evening.

On Thursday, focus will shift to Dublin, particularly the Phoenix Park and the south city centre, when Mr Biden is due to meet President Michael D Higgins.

The final stage of Mr Biden’s visit will see him travel to Co Mayo on Friday, when he will give an address in Ballina.

Gardaí confirmed Mr Biden will arrive and depart from Dublin Airport at various stages throughout the visit, and will also use Ireland West (Knock) Airport on Friday.

Normal operations will continue at both airports throughout the duration of Mr Biden’s stay, but passengers have been advised to allow extra time to travel to the airports due to heightened security and possible road closures in the areas.

“In general, traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised and minimal,” a statement from gardaí said.

“However, the public can expect localised road closures to facilitate events and temporary rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts over the course of the 12th – 15th April, 2023.”

Gardaí highlighted a number of traffic measures have been implemented in Dublin for security reasons, including:

Monday – Saturday: Parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street

Tuesday – Saturday: Earlsfort Terrace closed to traffic, pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only

Wednesday, 5pm – Thursday, 5pm: Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic and pedestrians (with arrangements in place for local access only)

The force added that information on further road closures, parking restrictions and traffic diversions for Louth, Dublin and Mayo will be published in the coming days.

Live traffic updates will also be available via official garda social media accounts and on the Garda website.