Two young teens killed in single-vehicle collision in Galway

Muireann Duffy

A teenage boy and girl have died following a road traffic collision in Co Galway.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 6am on Monday at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.

Gardaí confirmed the vehicle had four occupants, two boys and two girls, all of whom were described as “young teenagers”.

One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three remaining occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment. One of the girls was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The road has been closed to traffic as forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are urging witnesses, including those with camera footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda station on 093-708 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.