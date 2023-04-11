Death notices for Co Carlow

Francis (Frank) Comerford

41 Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on April 7th, 2023, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Paddy, Ned, Mick, Bernie and sisters Bridie, Nanny, Mary, Eileen and Phyllis. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Frank will be sadly missed by his sisters Patricia and Vera, his sister-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May Frank Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode: R21 V127) on Wednesday, 12th April, from 12 noon till 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Thursday, 13th April, to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Those who wish to view the mass online can access it from the following link;

http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Robert Hutchinson

The Glen, Motarstown, Carlow

Died peacefully on Thursday the 6th April in Waterford Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, his adoring daughters Debbie, Lisa, Aaliyah and his son Andrew, his beloved grandchildren, his extended family and his many close friends.

May Robert Rest In Peace

Cremation will take place on Thursday, the 13th of April, in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2.30pm. The family wish to thank everyone for their messages of condolence at this very difficult time.

Mary O’Connor

April 10th 2023 (peacefully) at home, following a long illness, bravely borne. Beloved wife of Robert and much loved mother of Ann, Bobby, Ken and Cynthia. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Marcus and Michael, daughters-in-law Tammy and Louise, adored grandchildren Craig, Katie, Reece, Sophie and Ellie, great-grandchildren Jessica and Ruben, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, April 12th from 4pm to 7pm, house private at all other times, please. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in Holy Family Church, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed from the Askea Parish webcam

Askea Church webcam

Paolo Pisano

35 Staplestown Road, Carlow and formerly Montauro, Italy, passed away peacefully, on April 10th, 2023, at his home.

Beloved partner of Esther Parker, much loved father of Sefton and step-father of Aeislein, and cherished brother of Gregorio, Salvatore and Raffaela.

He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, son, brothers, sister, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and especially his niece Ruby.

May Paulo’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

A private cremation will take place for Paolo

House Strictly private please