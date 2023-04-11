Deaths of two young students in Co Galway crash ‘unspeakable tragedy’

By David Young, PA

The deaths of two teenagers in a road crash in Co Galway that also left two fellow school students in hospital has shocked the nation, a Government minister has said.

Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers described the fatal collision in Headford on Easter Monday as an “unspeakable tragedy”.

Two 14-year-old students, named locally as Lucas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan, died in the crash.

Two other young teenagers, a boy and girl, were injured and taken to hospital.

The four young people, all pupils at Presentation College in Headford, were the only occupants of the vehicle that crashed at around 5.45am on Monday on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.

Gardaí are investigating the crash and how the four young people came to be travelling on the road in the one vehicle.

“I just want to echo my own sympathies to the families of Kirsty and Lucas,” Mr Chambers told RTÉ Radio One.

“It’s a devastating tragedy in Galway and to have young people’s lives lost at the weekend I think it has shocked the nation, I know it’s an unspeakable tragedy for the families, their friends and their community.”

Presentation College opened on Tuesday for a three-hour period to offer support to students following the tragedy.

In a statement, the school said: “We have lost two treasured members of our school community (on Monday) and two other members of our community are injured. We pray for all the families and friends of those involved that they may be granted some peace and succour at this tragic time.

“We also pray for our own school community, that we may find the strength to support each other and carry on. We ask for your support, prayers and the space to grieve as a school community.”

The Department of Education said the National Educational Psychological Service would be involved in providing support to students.

“The Department of Education joins with the community of Headford in County Galway as we mourn the devastating loss of beloved students this weekend,” it said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the families who are mourning the loss of their children, and with the students and their families who are currently receiving care in hospital following the incident.

“Within the local school, the wellbeing of the students, staff and whole school community is of paramount importance.”

Parish priest in Headford, Fr Ray Flaherty, told RTÉ Radio One that the community was numbed.

“It’s just a terrible news that has been received on Easter Monday after celebrating Easter over the weekend and the community is totally numbed,” he said.

“They’re shocked and they’re in disbelief really of what has happened to these young people because they’re all known, the families to the local people and the local communities around Headford as well. So we’re just in disbelief really, to be honest.”

He added: “A young person, when they die they’re always remembered as being a young person, they have just started their lives and all of a sudden it’s taken from them so quickly.”