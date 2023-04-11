Fleadh Cheoil in Leighlinbridge was a sell-out success

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was music flowing from every pub in Leighlinbridge recently when the annual fleadh cheoil took place in the Barrowside village. From Friday to Sunday, musicians of all ages congregated in the local parish hall as well as in various venues around the village.

“Everyone cracks a smile when they hear about the fleadh cheoil. It’s multi-generational and everyone can join in,” explained Ciarán Somers who, along with Dave Sheridan, set up the festival around 20 years ago.

The duo have since passed the reins on to the next generation of trad musicians, with Brían Ó Déan as chairman and Cillian Townsend as secretary. Musicians from all over the county and beyond played over the three days and the youngsters particularly enjoyed the fun fleadh in the parish centre on Saturday morning, while a music competition took place that afternoon.

A gala concert on Sunday featured Tara Breen on fiddle, Padraig Rynn on concertina and Jim Murray on guitar, and they were supported by the Music Generation group Reelig.

“Our gala concert was a sell-out success. We had around 200 people at it, so it was great … we were delighted with it,” said Ciarán.