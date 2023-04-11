In pictures: US presidents visiting Ireland, from JFK to Trump

Tomas Doherty

US president Joe Biden will arrive in Ireland on Tuesday as he begins a visit marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The itinerary of Mr Biden’s four-day trip, which will include stops in Co Louth and Co Mayo from where his ancestors hail, follows that of other US presidential visits.

From John F Kennedy meeting his Wexford relatives in 1963, to Donald Trump spending time at his Co Clare golf resort in 2019, US presidents have crossed the pond to connect with Irish people, pay homage to their heritage, and discuss the important issues of the day.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from those past trips.

John F Kennedy

Sixty years ago, John F Kennedy described his trip to Ireland as the best four days of his life.

Taking place five months before his assassination, Kennedy became the first foreign leader to address a joint sitting of the Oireachtas, and his speech also marked the first time cameras were allowed into the chamber to record proceedings.

All eight of Kennedy’s great-grandparents migrated to Boston from Ireland during the famine of the late 1840s.

“It took 115 years to make this trip, and 6,000 miles, and three generations,” he said in a speech by the River Barrow near one of his ancestral homes in Co Wexford.

Crowds line O’Connell Street as John F Kennedy arrives in Dublin to begin his Irish tour. With him in the car was president Eamonn de Valera, who had welcomed him at the airport. Photo: PA

Kennedy with Eamonn De Valera at Áras an Uachtaráin. Photo: PA

Kennedy and his sister, Eunice Shriver, with some of their Irish relatives during a visit to Dunganstown, New Ross, Co Wexford, where their great-grandfather lived before emigrating. Photo: PA

Kennedy attends a tea party in his ancestral town of Dunganstown, Co Wexford. On the far right is his third cousin Mary Kennedy Ryan. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Kennedy among a crowd of well-wishers during his visit to Cork. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

Kennedy addresses crowds at Greenpark Race Course in Limerick. Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Richard Nixon

On a State visit to Ireland in October 1970, Richard Nixon arrived in Shannon and came to his ancestral home in Timahoe, Co Kildare. While there he visited a quaker cemetery where his mother’s ancestors are buried.

The visit was marred by some protests against the Vietnam war. One man threw eggs at the presidential motorcade as it passed through Dublin city centre, forcing a waving Nixon to duck back inside the car for cover.

Nixon’s wife, Pat, was also of Irish heritage and visited some of her relatives in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

#OTD 10/3/1970 The Nixons arrived in Ireland. President Nixon was only the second American President (after JFK) to visit Ireland. (Image: The Presidential Motorcade en route to Kilfrush House in Limerick from Shannon Free Airport. WHPO-4662-12A) pic.twitter.com/7MhyiAAahD — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) October 3, 2018

#OTD 10/5/1970 President Nixon being presented with a portfolio of reproduction documents concerning his ancestors by the historian of the Society of Friends in Ireland, Mrs. Denis Goodbody, at the Quaker cemetery in Timahoe, County Kildare, Ireland. (Image: WHPO-4688-03) pic.twitter.com/RdrghNL2Mx — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) October 5, 2019

#OTD 10/5/1970 – President Nixon standing by the side of a road in Ireland during a brief stop of the Presidential motorcade (WHPO-4685-04) pic.twitter.com/vzOhATqFGh — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) October 5, 2016

#Nixon50 #OTD 10/5/1970 President Nixon’s motorcade traveled from Timahoe through the towns of Kildare (shown here), Newbridge, and Naas, County Kildare, Ireland. (Images: WHPO-4678-12 & 30) pic.twitter.com/odsHBc4e8E — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) October 5, 2020

Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan visited Ireland in June 1984 alongside with his wife, Nancy. He addressed the Oireachtas and was given Freedom of the City of Galway.

His visit was memorable for a photograph of the president drinking a pint in John O’Farrell’s pub in Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary, where his great-grandfather Michael Regan was born in 1829.

Renamed The Ronald Reagan for the visit, the entire interior of the bar – including the counter, the wall-length display cabinet and the beer taps – was transported to The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California in 2004.

President Ronald Reagan toasts with a pint of stout as he visits O’Farrell’s Pub in Ballyporeen with his wife, Nancy. Photo: PA

Reagan receives the Freedom of the City of Galway from Dr T.K. Whitaker, chancellor of the National University of Ireland. Photo: PA

Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, with president Patrick Hillery and his wife, Maeve, on the steps of Áras an Uachtarain. Photo: PA

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton visited Ireland three times during his presidency. He was greeted by ecstatic crowds in Belfast and Derry when he became the first US president to visit Northern Ireland as well as the Republic in 1995.

He returned to Ireland in 1998 following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and in the aftermath of the Omagh bombing.

Clinton made a final visit in December 2000 as his presidency came to end.

Bill Clinton’s car passes Sinn Féin headquarters on the Falls Road in west Belfast. Photo: Gerry Penny/AFP via Getty

Clinton waves to the crowd after his speech in Guildhall Square, Derry. Photo: Andrew Winning/AFP via Getty

Clinton with president Mary Robinson at Dublin Airport on December 1st, 1995. Photo: AFP via Getty

Taoiseach John Bruton with Clinton outside Government Buildings in Dublin. Photo: PA

Clinton is applauded after his speech in the open air in Dublin. Photo: PA

Clinton sampling a pint at the Guinness Gravity Bar in Dublin. Photo: PA

Clinton and taoiseach Bertie Ahern digitally signing an agreement. Photo: PA

Clinton raising a toast in Fagans Pub in Drumcondra, Dublin, with Bertie Ahern. Photo: PA

Clinton during his third visit to Belfast in December 2000. Photo: Paul Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Clinton greeting crowds in Dundalk, Co Louth, during his visit in December 2000. Photo: PA

George W Bush

President George W Bush’s first visit to Ireland came in the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Iraq, as he met British prime minister Tony Blair at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, in April 2003. He also held meetings with taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Northern Irish political leaders amid anti-war protests.

He returned to the Republic in June 2004 for an EU-US Summit held at Dromoland Castle in Co Clare. Some 10,000 people turned out for a ‘Stop Bush’ rally in Dublin.

President Bush made a short, low-key visit to Shannon in 2006 to visit US troops serving in Iraq.

He made a final trip to Northern Ireland in 2008 when he met the DUP’s Peter Robinson and Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness.

George Bush, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Photo: PA

Thousands of peace protesters march on the Iraqi war summit at Hillsborough Castle, outside Belfast, where George W Bush and Tony Blair were holding a meeting. Photo: PA

Bush and Bertie Ahern walk in the rain in the gardens of Dromoland Castle. Photo: Fran Caffrey/AFP via Getty Images

Bush with president Mary McAleese in Dromoland Castle. Photo: Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty

Bush watches as his ball misses while playing basketball with school children at Lough View Integrated Primary School in Belfast. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Barack Obama

Barack Obama kicked off a 2011 European trip in Ireland, drinking a Guinness in his ancestor’s home village in Co Offaly and giving a memorable public address in College Green, Dublin.

“I’m Barack Obama, from the Moneygall Obamas. And I’ve come home to find the apostrophe that we lost somewhere along the way,” said Obama.

President Barack Obama greets the locals in his ancestral home of Moneygall, Co Offaly. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Barack and Michelle Obama enjoy a glass of Guinness in his ancestral home of Moneygall, Co Offaly. Photo: Irish Government/Pool/Getty Images

Barack and Michelle Obama greet the crowd at College Green, Duboin. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in College Green, Dublin. Photo: PA

Barack Obama is presented with a hurley from taoiseach Enda Kenny in Farmleigh, Dublin, where the two held talks. Photo: PA

Donald Trump

Donald Trump spent a low-key two days in Ireland in June 2019, almost entirely at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

While Trump made no appearances open to the public and met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar only in Shannon Airport on his arrival, his sons Eric and Donald Jr toured the pubs in Doonbeg and bought drinks for locals.

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, exit Air Force One at Shannon Airport on June 5th, 2019. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar greets Donald and Melania Trump as they arrive at Shannon. Photo: PA

Trump during a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport. Photo: Sam Boal/Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr (centre), and Eric Trump (right) behind the bar in Tubridy’s in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photo: PA

Marine One takes off from Doonbeg Golf resort in Co Clare as Donald Trump departs for Shannon Airport. Photo: PA

– Additional reporting: Reuters