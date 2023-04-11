Kind stranger posts bail for defendant at Carlow court

A WOMAN received a reprieve from custody when a complete stranger offered bail money at a sitting of Carlow District Court.

The generous but highly unusual act took place in the case of 22-year-old Natasha McNeill, who had received a two-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to the theft of CBD oil from Holland & Barrett at Market Cross, Kilkenny on 23 February.

Ms McNeill’s father was the late Jonathan Corrie. Mr Corrie’s tragic death in 2014 occurred close to the Dáil, when he was living on the streets. His death was highly publicised at the time due to the homeless crisis.

The court was told that the value of the stolen goods amounted to just under €60 and, although recovered, they were not in a resaleable condition. Ms McNeill, with an address at the Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, had 30 previous convictions, including 11 for theft.

Defending solicitor Chris Hogan said his client had a difficult life from a young age and outlined the tragic circumstances of Mr Corrie’s passing. Mr Hogan and Mr Corrie were in different years but had attended the same school.

Mr Hogan said her father’s death had a particular impact on Ms McNeill, who had many challenges. Ms McNeill was currently in custody on remand.

Judge Geraldine Carthy had imposed a two-month sentence, but recognisance for appeal was fixed, the conditions of which included a €50 cash lodgement, that that defendant be of sober habits and that she sign on daily at her local garda station.

Ms McNeill was not able to take up bail and was set to go into custody. A woman who had been present in the courtroom quietly approached Mr Hogan and gave him a €50 note for bail. The Carlow woman was in court accompanying a relative who faced a criminal charge and did not know Ms McNeill at all. An appeal was subsequently lodged.