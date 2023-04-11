  • Home >
Met Éireann issues wind warnings as stormy conditions set to hit Ireland

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued several warnings for the coming days as stormy conditions are set to sweep across Ireland during US president Joe Biden’s visit.

Counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford will come under a status yellow wind warning from 5pm on Tuesday until 9pm.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo will also be under a wind alert from 1am to 5pm on Wednesday. A separate wind warning will cover Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a status yellow warning for rain in Northern Ireland from 3pm on Tuesday until 12am on Wednesday. A separate warning for wind will be in place in the North from 11am to 8pm on Wednesday.

Tuesday night is expected to be “blustery” with very strong southwesterly winds along Atlantic coasts and later becoming very windy in the south.

Outbreaks of heavy rain will spread from the west overnight with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

Wednesday is set to be a “very windy” day with “very strong and gusty northwest winds and gales” in Atlantic coastal areas.

It will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain, heavy at times with local downpours. The highest temperatures will range 6 to 10 degrees.

A mix of sunny spells and showers will emerge on Thursday, with cloud cover increasing from the south later on. Temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees, Met Éireann said.

