Outstanding Carlow town home on market for €300K

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

This outstanding Carlow town three-bedroom semi-detached residence is located in Oakley Park, Tullow Road.  This beautiful home is finished to a high specification throughout with bright and spacious living accommodation extending to c. 166.38m2 (c. 1791sq.ft) and low maintenance exterior.

Comprising:  Porch, Reception Hall, Sitting Room, Kitchen/Living, Dining Room, 3 Bedrooms (Master Ensuite), Office/Study, Shower Room, Attic Room and additional attic storage space. Price: €300,000. BER: C1. More information here.

kitchen/dining area

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Kind stranger posts bail for defendant at Carlow court

Tuesday, 11/04/23 - 9:37pm

Family have been terrorised by a loved one’s former partner for almost a year

Tuesday, 11/04/23 - 5:10pm

Emotional scenes in Killeshin NS as principal retires after 31 years

Tuesday, 11/04/23 - 4:53pm

Similar Articles

Excellent Carlow town bungalow now on market

Monday, 10/04/23 - 2:06pm

Family home on Carlow/Kildare border boasts modern finishes

Saturday, 08/04/23 - 2:28pm

Carlow town terrace residence on offer for €120K

Thursday, 06/04/23 - 10:24pm