Profits increase 28% to €266,112 at Mycro Sportswear

Gordon Deegan

The Cork-based sportswear firm which supplies hurling helmets recorded post-tax profits of €266,112 last year.

New accounts filed by Mycro Sportswear Ltd, which was established in 1986, show it recorded post-tax losses of €266,112 in the 12 months to the end of June 2022.

The 2022 post-tax profit is a 28 per cent increase of the post tax profits of €207,513 recorded in the previous year.

The profits for the past two years follow post-tax losses of €104,877 which covered the first number of months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The profit last year resulted in the company’s accumulated profits increasing from €2 million to €2.274 million.

The company’s cash funds increased from €582,591 to €719,016, while the number employed by the firm stayed the same at 10

The company received no Government grants last year having received €10,916 under that heading in 2021.

The price range for helmets goes from €85 to €95, with customised helmets costing an additional €10.

The accounts showed the value of the company’s financial assets remained at €1.25 million, while last year’s loss takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €7,329.

Directors’ pay last year increased marginally from €10,840 to €12,646.

The firm’s helmets are manufactured at Ballincollig, Co Cork using raw materials from local suppliers.

Along with its business in Ireland, the company also has a healthy export business selling its helmets overseas, including in Australia, Japan the UK, France, Hungary, Luxembourg and the US.