Church windows in Bagenalstown targeted by vandals in ongoing attacks

By Elizabeth Lee

UNTOLD damage has been done to window panes and their lead frames in an ongoing campaign of vandalism at St Mary’s Church in Bagenalstown.

The culprits appear to be using the windows of the church, which have a preservation order on them, as target practice. Some of the frames have been so badly damaged that they need to be replaced and Reverend Kevin Ronne, the union leader, fears the church simply doesn’t have enough funds to cover all the costs.

The situation has gotten so bad that all the windows in one part of St Mary’s have been smashed, forcing Rev Ronne to cordon off that part of the building. Shards of glass were frequently found on the pews and in the aisles as the culprits continued to cause damage over a period of up to eight weeks. Over one weekend alone, 14 windows were broken and some lead frames sustained serious damage.

“There’s been huge damage caused, and because this is a protected structure it won’t be easy so it puts us in a difficult place. The stained glass windows are protected with Perspex, but the other windows aren’t. How do we repair the damage and safeguard the church for the future?” asked Rev Ronne.

The church board of directors were forced to take action in a bid to stop the mindless vandalism, and CCTV was installed. Images of teenagers carrying out the damage were caught on camera and the matter is now being investigated by local gardaí.

The whole incident has been very distressing for Rev Ronne and his congregation, including church caretaker Sandra Watkins.

“It seems they were using the windows as target practice. They’ve caused so much damage that it’s going to be very expensive to replace the windows. After another recent weekend, there was more glass on the seats. Sometimes you’d be afraid that some glass might fall on you, or a stone might come through the window; that’s why we’ve had to cordon off the area,” said Sandra.

“I don’t think it’s just boredom that’s driving them to do this; I think it’s vandalism. They should know better … at their age they should know right from wrong,” she said.

Rev Ronne is keen for the youngsters to realise that what they’ve done is wrong.

“This is fairly shocking, especially for our beautiful town. It’s very sad. The gardaí are investigating and CCTV shows that it’s teenagers who are doing this. As they’re teenagers, it’s critical that they should learn that what they did was wrong, that they are not allowed to do this. It’s important for them to grow up to become better adults and for them to see that they are part of what we have here in our community,” said Rev Ronne.