Death notices for Co Carlow

Mary (Masie) Cronin (née Bryan)

19 Fairgreen, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 11th, at her home, in her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Joe), daughter Johanna, sons Mícheál, Anthony, grandson Andrew, sister Kathleen and her sons-in-law John and Ray. Mary will be sadly missed by her sons, Andy, Tom, Chris, Pajo, daughters Mary, Catherine, Trish, Joan and Attracta, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, 13th April. Removal from her residence on Friday, 14th April, to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Those who cannot attend can view the mass live at the following link;

www.bagenalstownparish.ie