First Columban Way walk starts in Carlow this Saturday

THE inaugural Columban Way Walk from Carlow to Athy is set to take place this Saturday, 15 April. Following in the footsteps of St Columbanus, the Columban Way is a pilgrim trail along the journey he took during the 5th and early 6th century.

It began from his home parish of Myshall in Co Carlow, through Kildare to begin religious studies in Fermanagh and Bangor, Co Down. The walking route along the River Barrow to Athy is in addition to more than 107km of a walking route already installed across Co Carlow.

The event, organised by Myshall Muintir na Tíre, will be limited to 50 participants (over 18s only and no dogs allowed) and the walk spans a distance of 19km and will take four hours. This fundraising event has a registration fee of €10 and all money raised goes towards the Columban Way trail development.

Walkers are asked to meet up at 9.45am at Carlow Town Hall for a 10am start. Participants will get a chance to rest at Levitstown Mill and the planned finish time is 2pm at Athy Heritage Centre. Bus transport will be on hand to bring people back to Carlow. For more details and to reserve a spot, visit Eventbrite.ie or email [email protected] with your contact details.