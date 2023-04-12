Wind warnings in place for the entire country

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann has issued two wind warnings for the country.

An orange wind warning is currently in place for Kerry and Cork, while a yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the island of Ireland.

The national forecaster is warning of damaging gusts in excess of 110km/h in Kerry and Cork.

The orange warning is in place until 8am this morning while the yellow warning is in place until 3pm on Wednesday.

Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers.

The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and east, where there is a chance of hail. Top temperatures will range 9 to 12 degrees in light or moderate westerly winds, fresher along the north coast.

Showers will clear northwards on Thursday evening and become dry in most places for a time.

However, outbreaks of rain in the southwest will push northeastwards affecting the southern half of the country overnight.

Lows of 0 to 3 degrees where clear intervals prevail, 4 to 7 degrees elsewhere. Light southerly or variable winds becoming light easterly or variable overnight.

Friday will see a damp and cloudy start in the south and east with patchy overnight rain still lingering, but drier elsewhere with sunny spells.

Scattered showers developing for the afternoon, heavy with a chance of hail and thunder in Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Light to moderate northeast or variable winds gradually backing light to moderate northwest by early afternoon.

Becoming dry on Friday night with clear spells. Cloud thickening from the southwest overnight. Lows of 0 to 3 degrees in light and variable breezes, with a touch of frost possible.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Green Party TD defends party opposition to addition of facial recognition technology

Wednesday, 12/04/23 - 12:56pm

White House rejects claims Biden is anti-British as he meets Sunak in Belfast

Wednesday, 12/04/23 - 12:13pm

Irish mortgage rates among cheapest in euro zone after surprising drop in February

Wednesday, 12/04/23 - 12:02pm