Bank house in Bagenalstown is now a home for refugees

AN EMERGENCY accommodation centre for international protection applicants in Bagenalstown has opened in recent times. The old bank house on Regent Street is now home to 45 residents, including 16 children, all of whom are international protection applicants.

The centre is run by the International Protection Accommodation Services and is the only facility of its type in the county. The vast majority of the residents are families with children and they are understood to be from Africa and the Middle East.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Equality said the centre was opened as part of a national response to “provide shelter and safety for those seeking refuge”.

There has been no issue with the centre since it opened, but the lack of consultation has caused some frustration.

The department spokesperson said: “Before the opening of any facility, the department endeavours to engage with local representatives to provide information as soon as possible following the agreement of terms with contractors. Local elected representatives were made aware of the details in advance of its use.”

However, Bagenalstown councillors Andy Gladney and Arthur McDonald both said they had not been contacted by the department or any authority about the centre prior to its opening.

“As far I am concerned, the people of Bagenalstown were not given notification or consultation,” said cllr Gladney. “They were dropped into the bank house and that was it.”

The Georgian building went up for sale last year with an asking price of €795,000. Prior to contract works being carried out, it had seven bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A spokesperson declined to say whether the department was renting or had purchased the bank house, describing it as “commercially sensitive information”.

The spokesperson also highlighted challenges faced by the state nationally in providing accommodation.

“As of 26 March (2023), there are over 20,300 people in IPAS accommodation centres, 4,200 of whom are children – this compares with 8,300 at the end of February 2022. All of the limited accommodation capacity within the IPAS system is currently being used.

“Given the significantly increased number of arrivals in the context of accommodation shortages, the department is considering all offers of accommodation to address the shortfall, including offices, tented accommodation and decommissioned army barracks.

“Intensive efforts are undertaken daily by staff in DCEDIY and IPAS to source emergency accommodation. However, procuring enough bed space to keep pace with incoming arrivals remains extremely challenging, leading to very significant shortages.

“All new properties which the department contracts are required to provide detailed information in relation to suitability for use, including fire certification and other information, to ensure that properties meet the national standards. Properties are also subject to inspections and all properties offered to the department are carefully appraised before contracts are issued.

“Over the past year, communities across Ireland have demonstrated great solidarity and welcome for those who come here seeking refuge.”