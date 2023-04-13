‘Claire Byrne’ and ‘Enoch Burke’ pop up at Hacketstown Easter parade

CLAIRE Byrne and Enoch Burke were the surprise guests at the fantastic Easter parade in Hacketstown on Sunday.

The annual event has become known for featuring inventive and humorous floats and a theme this year was who will be the next ***Late Late Show*** host? While a youthful looking ‘Claire Byrne’ was getting out the vote to become the new presenter, a controversial challenger emerged in the shape of ‘Enoch Burke’, who demanded the role!

The pair were among 40 colourful entrants in this year’s parade, along with businesses, clubs and groups, including Clonmore GAA, the Ann Marie Farrell School of Dance and the marching band from Rathdrum. There was also street entertainment, with Joe Davitt and his band pumping out some great music.

A bumper crowd turned out for this year’s festivities, one of the best yet. The grand marshal for the event was Willie Whelan, who was one of the founding members of the parade 35 years ago and is still involved to this day. And a presentation was deservedly made to recognise Willie’s efforts.

The committee would like to thank local businesses who generously supported this year’s parade, as well as the hardworking band of volunteers, without whom the event could not have taken place.