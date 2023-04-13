Death notices in Co Carlow

Dave (Knowledge) Nolan

Ballinkillen, Carlow, R21 EA04

The death has occurred of Dave (Knowledge) Nolan. Died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and soul mate of Kim, much loved dad to daughters Casey and Ruby and his son Milo.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and children, Casey’s partner Bella, brother Tony, brother-in-law Moises, sister Tara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his wonderful friends and neighbours.

May Dave’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at this residence R21 EA06 on Thursday, the 13th of April, from 2pm until 6pm. Removal from his residence on Friday morning for cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1pm.

Dave’s family would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolence at this very difficult time.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team and Community Intervention Team.

House Strictly Private Friday Morning