Garda coffee morning was best ever

By Elizabeth Lee

THE BOYS (and girls) in blue took time out recently to meet up with their friends and associates and have a natter over a cup of coffee, all while raising funds for a local cancer support service.

Carlow Garda Station was busier than ever, when members of the force threw open its doors to their peers and associates on Daffodil Day, 24 March. This was the tenth year running that Carlow gardaí hosted the coffee morning and it was easily the most successful one yet.

There was a steady stream of people in all morning, including members of the fire and rescue service, the Civil Defence, Tusla, members of the local authority and elected members, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Carlow County Development Partnership, Carlow Regional Youth Services, St Catherine’s Community Services Centre and local schools.

Lashings of freshly-brewed coffee and tea washed down the finest cakes and buns as friends and acquaintances caught up with one another for a chat. And in just over a two-hour time frame, more than €1,600 was raised, which will now be donated to Éist Cancer Support Services.

“We were absolutely delighted with it … it was the most money we’ve ever raised, so thank you to all of our colleagues and friends who contributed in any way,” said a delighted Sergeant Conor Egan.