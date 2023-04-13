Students celebrate success at special thank-you event

  • Home >
Thursday, April 13, 2023

Enjoying the Carlow Adult Education Event in the Seven Oaks Hotel Shane Rooney, Michelle Keogh, Melissa Dowling, Aisling Loughran and Jennie Fitzpatrick Photos: Harry Reid

At the Carlow Adult Education Event in the Seven Oaks Hotel Eileen Curtis CE and Adam Flanagan, VTOS Learner with the KCETB mosaic from the Learner Celebration Event in 2022.

Jayne Foley and Kathleen Fenney at the Sunshine Pottery Table 

Gillian Deacon BTEI Tutor, Marcella Moroney, Claire Kinsella and Lucy McGrath tutor

Natalia and Olha, students from Carlow Adult Learning Centre

 

By Suzanne Pender

KILKENNY and Carlow Education and Training Board’s (KCETB) adult education service recently welcomed students to a celebratory thank you morning at the Seven Oaks Hotel.

Students from Carlow Adult Learning Service, Community Education, Back to Education Initiative (BTEI), Carlow Adult Guidance Service, Vocational Education Training Opportunities Scheme (VTOS) and Youthreach – all KCETB services – came together to celebrate their successes and achievements throughout the year.

The happy event provided students with the opportunity to connect and network about their learning experiences. Staff members were present to discuss further learning opportunities, including the progression options available to them in further education and training.

Through its Adult Education Service, KCETB offers a wide range of quality learning opportunities for adults throughout Kilkenny and Carlow. The aim of the service is to encourage, enable and support adults who wish to return to education to avail of the opportunities that best suit their needs.

Courses and supports include basic education to Level 6 across a broad range of part-time and full-time courses, including healthcare, business, childcare, reading and writing, art, ICT, mathematics, horticulture and retail.

KCETB chief executive Eileen Curtis congratulated the students on their hard work and perseverance throughout the year. She highlighted the benefits of learning in everyday life and encouraged students to continue on their path of lifelong learning. She was presented with a floral KCETB presentation plaque created by the learners.

Guest speaker Richard Burke, the managing director of Resilience Matters, gave an insightful talk on managing stress and building resilience. In his presentation, Richard noted that the more we can move towards our goals and aspirations, the more we can chase away the “dragons in our heads”. He spoke about the challenges and rewards of education and how, while sometimes difficult, education can be life-changing in the long run.

The event also served to highlight some of the great work continuing within KCETB with an interactive pottery demonstration led by community education tutor Jayne Foley.

 

 

