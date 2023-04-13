Suicide awareness talk

Thursday, April 13, 2023

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A PROGRAMME that enables people to identify suicidal tendencies and connect the person with resources that will help them is scheduled to take place in Baltinglass Parish Centre on Thursday 20 April.

SafeTALK is a programme run by the HSE that prepares participants to identify people with thoughts of suicide and connect them to suicide first-aid resources.

The training is suitable for anyone over the age of 18 and is free of charge. Booking is essential, so contact them on [email protected].

