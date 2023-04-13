Top fiddler David to receive prestigious music award

David Sheridan will be presented with the inaugural Elders of Fiddling award

By Suzanne Pender

A RENOUNED Carlow fiddle player will be among six special ‘gatekeepers’ of the Irish trad fiddling tradition to be honoured at Féile Oriel 2023 in Monaghan later this month.

David Sheridan will be presented with the inaugural Elders of Fiddling award, a special accolade which recognises, salutes and pays tribute to men and women who have been flag carriers, teachers and mentors, inspiring generations of younger musicians to take up the fiddle and bow and start their own journey.

David will receive the Leinster award, one of six Elders of Fiddling awards to be presented.

A native of Tubber, Co Offaly, David began playing the tin whistle and moved on to the fiddle when fellow Offaly man Dan Cleary started teaching.

As a young player, he won provincial and national titles as a solo musician and in duets and bands. He was successful in All-Ireland competitions such as Fleadhanna, Scór and Oireachtas.

David has toured Ireland, Britain and the USA with Comhaltas groups and has represented Ireland at festivals in Japan, China and Mozambique, among countless European events.

In 1986, David moved to Carlow and over the decades has become a fixture on the local traditional music scene, playing in sessions and performing on stage.

He met many great musicians in Carlow and Kilkenny and with these heroes has helped to put traditional Irish music on the Carlow music scene.

David spends a lot of his time teaching Carlow youngsters to play and some years ago helped to form RíRá, a teenage traditional group. And many of his students have gone on to win all-Ireland titles. He also runs the Carlow Fleadh Cheoil and along with wife Michelle ran a successful folk club in Carlow for ten years, bringing the best musicians and singers to the town.

David has recorded some notable CDs over the years and has been a tour-de-force in keeping the trad fiddle alive and thriving in Leinster.

Festival director Elizabeth McGuinness said: “Féile Oriel is delighted to recognise David for his lifetime dedication to traditional Irish music and specifically as a gatekeeper of the Irish fiddle tradition,” she added.

David will be presented with his Elders Of Fiddling award on Sunday 30 April in The Four Seasons Hotel, Monaghan.