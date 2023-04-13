What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday’s papers are dominated by the visit to Ireland by US president Joe Biden.

The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Daily Mail all focus on Mr Biden “coming home” to Ireland and carry photos of him during a visit to Dundalk, Co Louth, and being greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“Biden Joy” says the Irish Daily Mirror as the US president spoke of his pride in his Irish heritage.

The Irish Daily Star focuses on Mr Biden visiting the “Wee County” with its headline “Yes Wee Can”.

The Belfast Telegraph carries Mr Biden’s message to Northern Ireland from his keynote speech in Ulster University.

In other news, the Irish Independent reports that the Government’s scheme to prevent evictions by giving local authorities first refusal when landlords sell has hit a significant legal stumbling block.

The British front pages concentrate on Prince Harry confirming he will attend his father’s coronation, albeit without his wife, while others feature the visit of Joe Biden to Belfast.

The Daily Mail says Harry’s visit follows lengthy bouts of “transatlantic ping pong”, but with the Duchess of Sussex remaining in the US with the children. It also reports that he will only attend the service at Westminster Abbey and play no further part in the day’s events.

Hopes of a “royal truce” following the decision are developed on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says royal insiders are hoping it is a step to reconciliation within the family.

The Daily Express follows a similar theme, focusing on the “King’s relief” at Harry’s attendance.

The Daily Mirror references Harry’s book as it announces simply that “Spare will be there”.

And The Sun turns its attention to Meghan’s non-appearance with a picture of Charles walking her down the aisle, saying after he was there for her, it is “so sad you can’t make it for him”.

The Guardian relegates Harry’s visit to a secondary story as it concentrates on President Biden’s visit and a promise of investment if powersharing is restored in Northern Ireland.

That pledge on his visit to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement is also the focus of the i, which also reports on US officials denying the president is “anti-British”.

Anglo-US relations also feature on the front of The Times as it focuses on the threat from a US secrets leak surrounding troops in Ukraine with Pentagon officials fearing there are more to come.

The Financial Times reports on the impact of Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey’s fears for smaller banks.

“Naked fury!” is the headline in Metro as it focuses on the response to Channel 4 show Naked Education.

And the Daily Star reveals why a drop in penguin numbers spells trouble for the planet.

