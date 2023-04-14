Biden in Mayo: Full list of road closures as US president visits Knock and Ballina

US president Joe Biden will conclude his visit to the island of Ireland by making a public address in Co Mayo, the county where some of his ancestors hail from.

Mr Biden is expected to land at Ireland West Airport at around 1.45pm.

In Castlebar, gardaí have announced a series of traffic diversions and road closures.

Traffic diversions will be in place on the Westport side of Castlebar Town from 12pm to 5pm.

These will include partial closures of:

Westport Road into Castlebar

Lannagh Road

Old Westport Road from Lannagh Road to the main entrance to Mayo University Hospital

Humbert Way to Cathal Duffys Roundabout

Access to Mayo University Hospital will be affected by traffic diversions and this will reduce car park availability. Anyone attending appointments on Friday afternoon should arrive early. Emergency services will be unaffected by traffic management.

Access onto the Westport Road in Castlebar will be restricted for a period of time. Diversions will be in place.

Gardaí said any large vehicles travelling to or from Westport area via Castlebar should divert through either Newport or Ballinrobe.

From approximately 12.30pm to 3pm temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris.

Between 1.30pm and 3.30pm traffic restrictions may also occur on the N5 between Charlestown and Castlebar.

Ballina

President Biden will later visit Ballina, where he will give a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral at around 9pm.

From 10am until after the public event finishes access to Ballina town will be restricted to local residents and business workers only.

The N59 through Ballina will be closed to traffic from 10am for the duration of the event.

A mural of Joe Biden in Ballina, Co Mayo. Photo: PA

In general, traffic intending on travelling through Ballina on the N59 should divert via N26/N5/N17 Foxford, Swinford, Charlestown, Tobercurry, Sligo.

Further details of local traffic diversions around Ballina are published on the garda website.

A park and ride service will be in place for those travelling into Ballina on Friday evening, with services beginning at 3pm and concluding at midnight.

Gardaí will be present at the park and ride locations to assist the public.

If attending the public event in Ballina people are encouraged not to be in possession of large bags.

Gardaí are asking members of the public to heed their advice and instructions ahead of Mr Biden’s visit.

They are also asking people to plan their journeys and to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions.

An Garda Síochána will continue to liaise with businesses and local residents in the key locations.

The force is reminding people that the use of drones is prohibited within 5km of any airport, over urban areas, over crowds and in other restricted areas, and that non-compliance is a criminal offence.