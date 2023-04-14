Carlovians urged to take part in spring clean campaign

By Suzanne Pender

ALMOST 2,000 Carlow volunteers from over 80 community, sporting, residential, social and family groups have already taken part in this year’s National Spring Clean – and there’s still time to get involved!

Even more clean-up events are planned across the county before the end of the month, and there’s still time for groups or individuals to register for Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaign and receive a free clean-up kit at www.nationalspringclean.org.

Now in its 24th year, the National Spring Clean encourages communities from across Ireland to tackle the problem of litter in their local areas and to see the benefits of a litter-free environment.

Speaking about the campaign, Carlow’s environmental awareness officer Shane Casey says: “Before you throw away that piece of litter, think about who is going to pick it up. Will it be your granny, your son, your neighbour, your friend? Think about those volunteers and then put it in a bin.”

As part of this year’s campaign, National Spring Clean also hopes that people will consider their waste output, moderate consumption behaviour that produce excess waste and look at alternatives that will move us from a throwaway culture to a more sustainable circular culture.

National Spring Clean is operated by the environmental education unit of An Taisce in partnership with local authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and Mars Wrigley.