Carlow e-scooter company expands with acquisition

A Carlow based e-scooter company has made a significant acquisition in the shape of an Irish e-scooter and e-bike service provider.

Zeus Scooters, a leading Irish mobility company, today announced that it has acquired Zipp Mobility for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will enable Zeus to continue to expand its reach into the Irish and UK markets and follows-on from its acquisition last year of UK-based scooter-sharing operator, Zwings.

The acquisition brings together two of the most innovative and customer-focused e-scooter companies in Europe and creates Ireland’s largest homegrown micromobility company.

Zeus, headquartered in Carlow, was founded by Damian Young in 2019. The company began an e-scooter sharing service in Germany in 2020 and since then it has expanded rapidly across Europe and Asia.

Zipp, headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin, was founded by Charlie Gleeson in 2019. Since then the company has launched e-scooter and e-bike services in nine locations across Ireland, the UK and Poland.

With this latest acquisition Zeus is now operating in over 50 locations across 9 (Croatia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, Sweden and UK) countries. The combined Irish business of Zeus will now have 50 employees and all Zipp staff are being kept on.

Zeus CEO and founder, Damian Young, said: “With today’s announcement we are proud to be expanding Zeus’ commitment to offer an affordable, customer-focused mobility solution that places sustainability and rider safety first. We have been very impressed with what Zipp has achieved over the past number of years and are very excited to bring the Zipp team and expertise under the Zeus umbrella. This acquisition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both teams, and we look forward to bringing our industry-leading safety features to even more customers.”

He added: “We are also creating regional employment across Ireland in anticipation of new legislation for the Irish micromobility sector, while also further expanding Zeus new markets in the UK.”

Charlie Gleeson, CEO and Founder, Zipp Mobility said: “We are delighted to be able to share the news that Zipp has been acquired by Zeus. In essence, we are two companies who share the same core mission and values, to make our cities more accessible to all, through affordable and sustainable modes of transport. I am very proud of what both companies have achieved individually, but I am more excited for what we can achieve together as the leading micromobility company in Ireland.”