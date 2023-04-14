Carlow Scouts loving the great outdoors

Friday, April 14, 2023

 

The core team of Scout leaders who hailed from all over the south east

 

Donal Ryan from the 5th Carlow Town Scouts and Roy Fitzgerald, Orlaith Callinan, Kerry Dermody and Jamie Cullen from the 4th Leighlinbridge Scouts 

 

Jennie and Abbie Rath from the 5th Carlow Town Scouts

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

HUNDREDS of lucky youngsters got to enjoy a wonderful weekend away in the great outdoors, thanks to Scouting Ireland.

Two-hundred eager beavers, scouts and ventures embarked on a camping trip, organised by Scouting Ireland’s Southeast Provincial Youth representatives to Gowran Park, Co Kilkenny.

Scouts, ventures and leaders from the 4th Leighlinbrdge and 5th Carlow Town Scout Divisions were involved and took part in a whole raft of activities such as building their own water rockets, archery, first-aid and preparing meals in the great outdoors.

 

County commissioner Kevin Murphy, right, having a chat with neighbouring scouters from Wicklow

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Youth Theatre returns with a double-bill show

Friday, 14/04/23 - 12:20pm

Death notices in Co Carlow

Friday, 14/04/23 - 11:38am

Carlovians urged to take part in spring clean campaign

Friday, 14/04/23 - 10:51am