Carlow Scouts loving the great outdoors

By Elizabeth Lee

HUNDREDS of lucky youngsters got to enjoy a wonderful weekend away in the great outdoors, thanks to Scouting Ireland.

Two-hundred eager beavers, scouts and ventures embarked on a camping trip, organised by Scouting Ireland’s Southeast Provincial Youth representatives to Gowran Park, Co Kilkenny.

Scouts, ventures and leaders from the 4th Leighlinbrdge and 5th Carlow Town Scout Divisions were involved and took part in a whole raft of activities such as building their own water rockets, archery, first-aid and preparing meals in the great outdoors.