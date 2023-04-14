Death notices in Co Carlow

Matt Byrne

Kilree Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, April 13th, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by his father Walter, his mother Daisy and his grandmother Ellen. Matt will be sadly missed by his extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May Matt Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode: R21 V127) on Friday, 14th April, from 2pm until 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Saturday, 15th April, to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Those who wish to view the Mass online can access it from the following link:

http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Catherine (Kate) Walsh (née Mulhall)

Ballytarsna, Nurney, Co. Carlow, April 13th, 2023, (peacefully) following an illness, bravely borne. Predeceased by her daughter Clare.

Catherine (Kate) beloved wife of Tom and adored mother of Barbara, Patrick & Thomas. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law Fran, daughters-in-law Jen & Singe, grandchildren Clare, John, Anna, Roísín & Rose, brothers Jimmy, Terry & Pat, sisters-in-law Bernadine, Barbara, Helen, Ann & Margaret, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & her many friends.

May Kate’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.