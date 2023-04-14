Exceptional home on offer close to Carlow/Kildare border

  • Home >
Friday, April 14, 2023

This home close to the Carlow/Kildare border is situated in an exclusive development of only 16 houses. This four bedroom detached residence at Castlewood, Kilkea offers exceptional modern living accommodation extending to c. 1863 sq.ft. .  The property enjoys a wonderful position in a quiet cul-de-sac on the periphery of the picturesque village with stunning views over the surrounding countryside as well as being situated adjacent to National school and Kilkea castle & golf club making this the perfect family home.  Comprising:  reception hall, sitting room, office/study kitchen/dinette, utility room, guest w.c., family room, four bedrooms (master ensuite), bathroom. Price: €375,000. BER: C2. More information here.

