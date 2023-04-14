Luas green line to partially close for weekend works

Muireann Duffy

Luas green line services will be disrupted over the weekend as works are carried out.

No trams will run between St Stephen’s Green and Beechwood on Saturday, April 15th and Sunday, April 16th due to”essential engineering works”.

Trams will continue to operate on the line between Broombridge/Parnell and St Stephen’s Green, and between Beechwood and Sandyford/Brides Glen only.

⚠️ Reminder to #Luas Green Line customers: Stops between St. Stephen’s Green and Beechwood will be closed on Sat 15th and Sun 16th Apr while essential engineering works take place.

See https://t.co/FJR5xhLOQO for more info. pic.twitter.com/c1bAX23emX — Luas (@Luas) April 13, 2023

Red line services will not be impacted.

Operators said the works at Cuffe Street, Harcourt Street, Charlemont Luas stop and the section of track between Charlemont and Ranelagh, will involve breaking concrete and repairing rails, causing “significant noise” in these areas, “occasionally during unsocial hours”.

The works will begin on Friday night and are due to be finished prior to the first scheduled tram on Monday morning.

Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead throughout the weekend.