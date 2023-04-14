New bus route from Carlow to New Ross

A NEW bus route from Carlow to New Ross will be operational by late May or early June, councillors in Bagenalstown Municipal District were informed at their last meeting. Director of services Padraig O’Gorman said that there would be 18 stops along the way. The stops will include Carlow town, Leighlinbridge, Bagenalstown, Borris, Glynn and St Mullins.
He continued that the bus would run three times daily and the journey from Carlow town would take one hour and 40 minutes. He also said that they were trying to arrange times to tie in with other bus and train services to make commuting beyond the Carlow/New Ross route easier.

