Police attacked by youths at Belfast peace wall

Friday, April 14, 2023

By Rebecca Black, PA

Police have been attacked by youths at a peace wall in Belfast.

A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in the Springfield Road area following disorder close to the Lanark Way gates.

The teenager was later released on police bail pending further inquiries.

West Belfast Area Commander Chief Inspector Pete Brannigan has urged both young people involved in disorder in the area, and their parents to “seriously consider the impact of their actions”.

He said at around 5.20pm on Thursday, officers were aware of youths carrying glass bottles in the Springfield Road area.

 

“The youths then threw the bottles away upon arrival of police.

“A short time later, a group of youths arrived at the Colinview Street area and threw objects at police,” he said.

“Officers dispersed the youths from the area, assisted by youth workers who helped to diffuse the situation.

“The gates at Lanark Way were closed at around 7:30pm, with no further disorder reported to police.

“I would urge the young people who have been involved in this activity previously, and their parents, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures.

“These actions have serious consequences.

“My message is simple, walk away and don’t get involved in any trouble.”

Lanark Way saw several nights of sustained violence in 2021, including the ramming of a car through the gates which are part of the peace wall separating the mainly Protestant/Unionist Shankill Road area from a section of the Springfield Road which is predominantly Catholic/Nationalist.

Mr Brannigan thanked community representatives for working with police to restore calm to the area.

“I would again reassure the local community that we maintain the capability and resource to deal with any further disturbances and address any community concerns,” he said.

“Neighbourhood officers will be out conducting high visibility patrols across the areas to prevent and detect crime.”

