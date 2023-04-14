Urgent call for new housing in Borris

The picturesque village of Borris

By Elizabeth Lee

THE dearth of new housing in Borris was defended by council officials at a local municipal district meeting, when elected members were told that the local authority had advertised for land to buy but that it had no success.

Cllr William Quinn raised the matter at the April meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District, when he alleged that “six families control Borris village” and that it was up to Carlow County Council to buy land for housing and rezone it. He also pointed out that two houses on Main Street were still not completed, even though the council had bought them five years ago.

Director of services Brian O’Donovan replied that 26 people are on the housing list in the municipal district. He stated that the council was in negotiations with the Tintéan housing agency for a new development and that the council was “optimistic” it would go ahead. He continued that 16 units at the former Green Drake building that had been at the planning stage were now “ready to go” and that the council was keen to get it started.

When cllr Quinn insisted that the local authority needed to buy land and get it rezoned, director of services Michael Brennan said that the council had already advertised for expressions of interest in the Borris area and that the local authority had to be “open and transparent” in all of its dealings and that it would look at any land for sale there.