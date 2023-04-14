What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, April 14, 2023

Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland continues to dominate the front pages after the US president had a full day of engagements in Dublin on Thursday.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both focus on Mr Biden’s address to the joint Houses of the Oireachtas.

The Irish Daily Mail highlights Biden’s message that Britain “can do more” to maintain peace on the island.

“Joe’s Home Camán” and “Holy Puck Joe” say the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror after the president’s near-miss with a sliotar in the grounds of Farmleigh House.

In other news, the Irish Independent says the death of a man linked to the couple arrested on suspicion of the murder of Baby John in Kerry may prove crucial in determining what action is taken over the killing.

A leading criminal lawyer has told the Belfast Telegraph that he would not be surprised if there were more senior British agents than Freddie Scappaticci in the Provisional IRA.

The British papers look at strikes, the death of a fashion icon and MPs hitting out at Suella Braverman’s “racist rhetoric”.

The UK’s health service is set for another round of strikes as nurse union members are set to reject the British government’s new pay deal, The Times reports.

The Daily Express leads with a report that Prince Harry’s brief return to attend his father’s coronation will not be enough to mend his relationship with the royal family.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that women do not have male genitalia, “broadsiding” Keir Starmer, who last week said one in 10 women do have male genitalia, the Daily Mail reports.

The Guardian leads with more MPs “hitting out” at Suella Braverman’s “racist rhetoric”, accusing the UK home secretary of undermining the party for her own leadership ambitions.

Families are pleading for disabled children to be able to access their own savings, according to the i.

Official data shows that junior doctor strikes are among the reasons that fatalities tripled during the two-weeks before and after the British Medical Association walkouts, The Telegraph reports.

The Metro bids farewell to British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, who died at the age of 93 on Thursday.

The FT leads with cost cuts at EY, with the company’s UK arm expecting staff cuts due to the collapse of the firm trying to split its global business in two.

Convicted rapist Iorworth Hoare has been granted his £7 million in lotto winnings, the Daily Mirror reports.

And the Daily Star says the price of deodorant has jumped to £5.

