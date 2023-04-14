What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received three planning applications between 7-14 April.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Gerry Nolan wishes to retain revised front elevation of dwelling previously permitted planning, the as -built construction of sunroom extension to rear of same dwelling and as-built detached domestic garage to side of said dwelling at Derravarra, Newtown, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

Thomas and Lorraine Butler wish to retain alterations to previously granted planning permission including changes to previously granted dwelling and to include changes to elevations and a reduction of floor area at Kilmaglush, Ballon.

Sabrina Doyle wishes to change of use and renovations to existing domestic garage to a self-contained granny flat at Viewmount, Ballon Hill, Ballon.