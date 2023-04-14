Youth Theatre returns with a double-bill show

By Elizabeth Lee

COUNTY Carlow Youth Theatre presents its first public performance in four years and, as if to make up for lost time, is staging two plays on the one bill!

***Don’t shoot the messenger*** and ***ReWrite/ReWritten*** are running in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual.

The first play on is ***Don’t shoot the messenger*** by John Morton, originally devised with Kilkenny Youth Theatre, followed by ***ReWrite/ReWritten***, originally devised by Prague Youth Theatre and adapted by County Carlow Youth Theatre.

The double bill has a cast of 23 young people from all around Carlow. This is group’s first public performance since Covid and the young people are very much looking forward to the performances.

Anna Galligan of CCYT says: “The young people have been very patient in waiting to do a public performance. We were still under the shadow of the pandemic last year, but we did have a private performance for the families of the members. It is so exciting to have the opportunity to put on a production for the public. For some of the young people this will be their first time on stage, for others it will be a return to something that they love. We gratefully acknowledge the support the Co Carlow arts office in giving the young people this amazing opportunity. Youth Theatre is a welcoming space for all young people, whether they just want to try something different, meet new people or learn about theatre and how to act.”

The plays are on Thursday and Friday 20-21 April at 7.30pm. Tickets are €10 (€5 for under-18s) and can be booked at visualcarlow.ie or by phoning 059 9172400.