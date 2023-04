Kenneth Fox

An elderly man has died in an incident on a farm in west Cork.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the man, who was in his 70s, died on Friday at a premises near Enniskeane village.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed that gardaí were alerted to the death and said that the Health and Safety Authority has also been informed.

The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí will prepare a file for a coroner’s inquest.