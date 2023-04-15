Gaelscoil fête promises to be better than ever

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S THE day at school no-one wants to miss, and this year it promises to be better than ever.

Gaelscoil Aonach, the annual school fête at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc takes place this Sunday, 23 April, from 2pm to 5pm.

An action-packed school fête will have everything from duck races to dunk tanks, candy floss to lucky lollies and is sure to entertain the crowds.

The event is organised annually by the Gaelscoil parents’ association Cairde, who put in Trojan work to ensure an unforgettable day for the children and a terrific fundraiser for the school.

Another exciting addition in recent years to the Aonach is Gaelscoil’s fittest family competition, organised by Joe Dunny of Fit2Go. Gaelscoil families are encouraged to sign up, with terrific prizes to be won.

Forget Joe Biden, the Gaelscoil will have its own VIP guests that day, with incoming junior infants about to receive a wonderful invitation in the post to attend the Aonach and be its special guests.

The Aonach would not be possible without the generous support of the local community and the many businesses which give so willingly. From beautiful hampers to generous vouchers, amazing baking for the coffee shop, to wonderful donations, the array of goods and services winging their way to the school has been terrific every year.

Cairde would also like to thank its wonderful team of parent volunteers, who gave their time and energy to help out on the day and in the days leading up to the event.

Admission to the Aonach is €2, while children go free.