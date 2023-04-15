Golf day will raise funds for hospice

By Suzanne Pender

THE members of Carlow Golf Club will take to the fairways for a very charitable cause on Friday 5 May.

The upcoming charity fundraiser is in aid of County Carlow Hospice, a cause very close to many hearts and a vital service in our community.

The main sponsor for the day is Brita REL and the club would like to particularly thank member Liam Byrne for his very generous funding. The charity event will be a fun day, featuring a nine-hole mixed scramble, with food and music supplied on the night. There’ll also be a big raffle, with exciting prizes up for grabs.

The timesheet for the charity day is now live and will run until 3pm on Friday 5 May. Entry fee is €15 per person.

For those who are unavailable on the day but would like to support the fundraiser, donations can be made at the golf club bar or the office. All support is very much appreciated.