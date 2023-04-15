Graiguecullen three-bed enjoys great location

This three bedroom semi-detached Graiguecullen residence offers bright and well appointed living accommodation extending to c. 118.91 m2 (1280 sq.ft.) with low maintenance dash exterior finish. Well located within short walking distance of local shops, national school and Carlow town centre. The property is not overlooked to the front and enjoys a excellent corner position with spacious site entrance.  Comprising:  reception hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility, guest w.c., three bedrooms (Master ensuite), bathroom. Price: €275,000. BER: B3. More information here.

