Grangecon tree-planting project branches out to neighbouring areas

By Suzanne Pender

A REFORESTATION initiative in Grangecon, West Wicklow has seen the project expand into neighbouring areas.

Working with the Go Greener Grangecon group, Easytreesie and the Tree Council of Ireland, members of Tuckmill Pure Mile banded together to provide homes for 1,000 saplings.

The Pure Mile project encourages communities and groups living in rural areas to adopt a mile/miles of road to keep their areas litter-free.

Lena Byrne from Tuckmill, a member of Tuckmill Pure Mile, facilitated the planting of 1,000 saplings in March with the group. Tuckmill Pure Mile received the Pure ‘Clean Up The Uplands’ Award as well as a certificate of recognition and a cheque for €250. Upon discussion of how to best reinvest the prize money, a seed was planted!

Lena contacted Easytreesie to access saplings and she was very impressed with the response from members of Tuckmill Pure Mile.

“I’m amazed with the uptake from the local community,” said Lena.

Initially expecting to plant 100, numbers soon reached 1,000. Each household on the Pure Mile received three trees, an oak, rowan and Scots pine. The remaining saplings were divided between a list Lena and her neighbour Shauna Harrington had compiled from requests from neighbours.

Over St Patrick’s weekend, Lena and Shauna, along with family members, distributed the trees to their neighbours.

“It was lovely to stop and chat to all the neighbours and they were all delighted. We also met new people who had moved into the area and were unaware of the Pure Mile initiative, and it was heart-warming to see the uptake from so many,” said Lena.

“The project has definitely sparked conversations in the community as to how we can manage our gardens to support biodiversity through ideas such as tree planting, or stopping the use of herbicides,” said Shauna.

The Tuckmill Pure Mile project was set up by Lena’s son Charlie as part of a transition year school project in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength since.

The reforestation project has seen 18,000 native Irish saplings planted with the Grangecon community over the last three years. Easytreesie has worked with the Tree Council of Ireland and Coillte to provide saplings to communities nationwide and partners with the GAA Green Clubs initiative and most recently has planted with the Barrettstown Project in Ballymore Eustace.

For further information on how your community can be involved, contact [email protected]