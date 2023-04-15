Woodland walk raises funds for Down Syndrome Carlow

THE families and supporters of Down Syndrome Carlow came together for a fundraising walk in Rathwood recently. Fifty to 60 adults and children took part in a lovely walk in the picturesque surrounds, with a raffle also being held.

“It was a lovely day … great to see everyone together and celebrate the day,” said Carol North of Down Syndrome Carlow.

Funds raised from the event will go towards subsidising vital therapies for children in the support group, along with other resources. The group’s fundraising allows for the provision of a speech and language session once a month, while it’s hoped to offer occupational therapy sessions as well.

“Although it’s brilliant we have this, once a month is not enough,” said Carol.

The children of Down Syndrome Carlow have been waiting years for vital therapies in the public system, with families being forced to go private, which is not widely accessible. The group’s dedicated multi-disciplinary team for children with disabilities, the Children’s Disability Network Team, had previously launched the ‘You Forgot About Me’ campaign for improved services, but despite meeting public representatives, including deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and minister Heather Humphreys, there has been little progress.

Carol said: “We have to bare our souls to government ministers, tell our tale of woe and still get nowhere.”

On a more positive note, Carol said it was heartening for the group to hear of increased job opportunities for those with Down Syndrome, with a dedicated post being recently advertised at MSD in Carlow. It is also hoped that a book club for older members of Carlow Down Syndrome could be set up locally.

The group’s next fundraiser will be a flag day in Fairgreen Shopping Centre on 17 June. Contributions can also be made to Carlow Down Syndrome on to idonate.ie here.