Artist Mary Clare launches her first solo exhibition

By Suzanne Pender

THE stunning vistas of Ireland’s coastline have found their way to Carlow in an impressive exhibition now running by local artist Mary Clare Nolan.

Mary Clare from Browneshill Road, Carlow launched her first solo exhibition in [email protected] recently, a collection of eight oil paintings, medium to large in size, featuring landscapes and seascapes from the Irish coastline.

To the Water’s Edge will run until the end of April at Lennons.

Mary Clare is also member of Chroma Carlow Artist Collective, a group of six local artists, and while she has exhibited many times with various groups, To the Water’s Edge marks her first solo exhibition.

“I retired last year from Carlow Youth Training, where I taught art and design, and I set myself the challenge of putting together the exhibition,” explains Mary Clare.

“I spoke to Sinead and Ross at Lennons, who were so helpful and began working on it, so I had the body of work completed sooner than I thought, probably in about seven or eight months,” she added.

The exhibition was opened by Mary Clare’s son Ciarán Ó Nulláin, while Mary Clare was also joined on the night by her extended family and friends.

Also featured in the exhibition is a beautiful poem written by Mary Clare’s lifelong friend Marie Whitney, appropriately titled To the Water’s Edge.

The paintings feature scenes from some of Mary Clare’s favourite places, including the coastline of her native Galway and also the seashore in Ring, Dungarvan, where Ciarán lives.

Mary Clare also displays her work in galleries all over the country, including Green Acres in Co Wexford, Russell Art Gallery in The Burren, Co Clare and Made in Carlow on Tullow Street, Carlow.

Next up for Mary Clare is an exhibition alongside her fellow members of Chroma Carlow Artist Collective in the Artbank Studio, Bunclody from Saturday 22 April.