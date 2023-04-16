  • Home >
Beefed-up students take part in calf-rearing contest

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Eoin Prendergast , Micheal Drea, Nicky Ryan and Mosie Murphy from Borris Vocational School at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus school’s competition

Students Billy Hackett, Brian Farrell, Callum Shorten and Jarif Akber from St. Marys Academy CBS Carlow at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s competition sponsored by ABP and Kepak                                                                                                                                      Photos: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography

 By Suzanne Pender

TWO local schools participated in a unique agricultural competition in Croke Park recently.

Students from St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow and Borris Vocational School exhibited at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition at GAA headquarters.

The competition, supported by ABP and Kepak, challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves and learn about the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.

Five out of the 35 exhibiting schools that best demonstrate an understanding of the project, along with innovative ideas, will be presented with Irish Angus calves at the National Ploughing Championships in September.

Eoin Prendergast, Micheal Drea, Nicky Ryan, and Mosie Murphy represented Borris VS, while Billy Hackett, Brian Farrell, Callum Shorten and Jarif Akber represented St Mary’s CBS.

 

