Carlow College public lecture on the Civil War

A TALK on the end of the Civil War will take place in Carlow College next week.

History lecturer and academic Dr Mel Farrell will give the lecture entitled ‘The End of the Civil War’ on Monday 24 April at 1.45pm in Cobden Hall.

The Irish Civil War ended on 24 May 1923 with Frank Aiken’s ceasefire order and it poisoned Irish life for decades.

To paraphrase future taoiseach Seán Lemass: ‘terrible things were done by both sides.’ However, a stable democracy emerged from the ruins, with both sides contesting an open general election within 12 weeks of the ceasefire on 27 August 1923. This lecture offers a centenary reflection on the end of the Civil

War and the new state’s emergence as a stable democracy.

One hundred years on from this tragedy, most people in the current generation have ancestors who were on both sides of the divide so it can now be looked at with much greater impartiality than perhaps in the past.

However, the subject matter will still be treated sensitively while referencing Carlow victims.

As an expert on the period, Dr Farrell brings excellent credentials to the subject. He is the author of ***Party politics in a new democracy: The Irish Free State, 1922-37*** and is co-editor of ***A formative decade: Ireland in the 1920s***. He has lectured in DCU, Maynooth University and UCD.