Carlow town semi-d in good condition throughout

This Carlow town property at 20 Friars Green extends to c.1000 ft². The property off the Tullow Road was built in 2000 and is in good condition throughout. The property is located less than 2km from the Town Centre. The area has a good deal of amenities within its radius, such as schools, supermarkets, and restaurants.

Accommodation comprises of a hallway, sitting room and kitchen/diner on the ground floor. Upstairs are three good sized bedrooms (main en-suite) and a family bathroom. There is off-street parking and low maintenance neat lawn to the front of the house, and a side gate entrance to a good-sized rear garden with garden shed. More information here. BER: D1. Price: 229,000. More information here.