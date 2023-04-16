Double delight for dancing sisters

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS double delight for Tullow’s Bracken sisters who excelled among the world’s top Irish dancers at the recent An Chomhdhail World Irish Dance Championships in Killarney.

Tara and Helen Bracken are both members of the Orlagh Carty Academy of Irish Dancing, run by Riverdance professional Orlagh and based in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The championships welcomed dancers from Ireland, Britain and America, so only the best of the best are placed, with competition incredible high.

Ten-year-old Tara performed exceptionally well at this premier Irish dancing competition to be placed fifth among 120 competitors in the U11 category. Tara’s wonderful performance earned her a much-coveted Globe, to the delight of her family and fellow dancers.

Not to be outdone, Tara’s 12-year-old sister Helen also high-kicked her way to success. Helen finished in the top ten of the highly competitive U13 category, rising to be placed among the world’s top dancers from 150 competitors.

This is Helen’s third year in a row to be placed in the top ten at the An Chomhdhail World Irish Dance Championships, a remarkable achievement and testament to all her hard work.

All at Orlagh Carty Academy of Irish Dance are incredibly proud of Tara and Helen’s massive achievement and to all their dancers who performed so well at the competition.

Equally proud are the girls’ parents Joe and Goretti who were in Killarney to see their daughters’ marvelous achievements while their grandparents Teresa Doyle from Tankerstown, Tullow and Marie and Jackie Bracken from Naas were also thrilled by their success.

Tara and Helen have been Irish dancing since they were four years’ old and absolutely put their heart and soul into perfecting their skills and talents. They love dancing and compete regularly at feiseanna around Ireland.

When not tripping the light fantastic, the Bracken sisters are both pupils at Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow.