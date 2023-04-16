IMO warns Government policy risks increasing waiting times for routine care

Muireann Duffy

Government policy risks exasperating waiting times for routine care and overwhelming GP services, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has warned.

The group held its annual general meeting in Killarney on Saturday, hearing concerns that the extension of free GP care to 500,000 additional people will lead to longer waits for GP appointments.

The expansion of free GP care was announced as part of Budget 2023, coverings all six and seven-year-olds and those on or below the ‘median income level’. However, the IMO noted that recent Government reports stated an extra 1,100 GPs are needed to deliver the expanded capacity.

The group said in addition to longer GP waiting lists, the move would also force more practices to close their doors to new patients, displace care for those who cannot access GP care in a timely fashion, and increase pressure on out-of-hours GP services and emergency departments.

“GPs have a critical role to play in the health services, but overwhelming GP services will destroy its potential and could lead to those with serious health conditions being unable to access urgently needed care,” the chair of the IMO’s GP committee Dr Tadhg Crowley said.

“It has been clearly demonstrated that extending the numbers eligible for free GP visits leads to increased demands to see GPs.

“Without significant additional resourcing, GP services will simply be overwhelmed by the increased demand. Appointments may be free, but they will be harder to access leading to displacement of care for those who need it most.”

Contracts

The AGM also discussed the Government’s new consultant contract, describing it as a “missed opportunity”.

Issues surrounding rostering, work locations and the requirement for consultants to provide locum support were among the concerns raised by IMO members.

Prof Matthew Sadlier, chair of the IMO’s consultant committee, said the Government’s proposal fails to “create an attractive common contract that would appeal to all consultants (existing and new)”.

He added that the new contract’s reception “does not bode well” for the Government’s plans to recruit consultants, at a time when are currently over 900 posts to be filled.

The meeting was addressed by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, who called for HSE management and the IMO to work together to make the contract a success.

He also confirmed that expressions of interest have gone out for the provision of 1,500 additional beds, which he said he wants to see delivered “in an accelerated way”, adding: “It simply takes far too long to build hospitals and to add extra beds in this country.”