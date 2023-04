Kenneth Fox

Ireland has a brand-new millionaire after a Lotto player scooped up €1 million.

The National Lottery is asking players in Tipperary to check their tickets to see if they have bagged the top prize.

The player has become the country’s 12th National Lottery millionaire this year.

The winning numbers were 4, 16, 22, 29, 37, 38 and the bonus number was 10.