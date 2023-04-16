What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Body cams for gardaí, tensions over housing and potential changes to the tax system are some of Sunday’s front page stories.

The Business Post claims ‘Taxman “name and shame” at risk’ as officials examine a ruling from an EU court which found the publication of names and addresses to be an “invasion of privacy”.

The Sunday Independent quotes Garda Commissioner Drew Harris as saying body cameras for gardaí “must be able to ID faces”.

The front page also has a story on the appointment of former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to a position at Trinity College Dublin, claiming procedures “were not followed”.

The Irish Sunday Mirror meanwhile carrying an image of Aslan’s Christy Dignam, who is currently receiving palliative care, with the headline: ‘Just give me 10 more years’.

Finally, The Irish Mail on Sunday reads: ‘FG fury at Leo’s housing blunder’, claiming members of the Taoiseach’s party are unimpressed with his approach to housing, believing it is causing the Fine Gael’s demise in the polls.

In Britain, the Aintree Grand National features on all of the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

While most titles opt for a picture from Aintree, two lead on the disruption to the big race by animal rights protestors.

The Sunday People reports on 118 arrests from the protests which delayed the race, labelling it a “National disgrace”.

And The Mail on Sunday takes credit for saving the race after its undercover investigation into the plans to disrupt the event.

The Sunday Mirror combines two of the stories which have dominated the week’s front page, saying thousands of NHS workers have been invited to the coronation.

The NHS is the subject of The Observer’s front page as it warns of plans for a “mega-strike” by nurses with the threat of doctors joining in as part of a co-ordinated action.

The Sunday Express returns to the British royal family and a report which warns it is on the “brink of collapse” after a sharp drop in public engagements.

The Sunday Telegraph returns to its campaign to stop smart motorways which are to be scrapped by British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

A new investigation into a jailed breast cancer specialist leads The Sunday Times, which says 650 deaths are under the spotlight.

And the Daily Star Sunday throws itself into the world of James Bond as it reports on an advert for an “oddjob man” to look after special agents.

